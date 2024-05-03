BCCI to screen matches at Tata IPL fan park in Puducherry

May 03, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a bid to simulate a stadium-like environment to watch Indian Premier League matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made arrangements to screen the matches at the TATA IPL Fan Park here on Saturday and Sunday.

The park, which will be set up in the Tagore Government Arts and Science College ground on Airport Road in Lawspet, will make fans feel like they are watching their favourite teams at close quarters, according to Amit Siddheshwar, manager, BCCI.

Addressing a press conference, he said that on Saturday, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans would be screened. On Sunday, the matches between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders would be broadcast live.

Mr. Amit said the initiative aimed at bringing IPL closer to the fans. The entry would be free and the fan park would have music, merchandise, food stalls, beverages, and some fun activations by IPL’s official sponsors.

