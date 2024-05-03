GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BCCI to screen matches at Tata IPL fan park in Puducherry

May 03, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BCCI manager Amit Siddheshwar addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Friday.

BCCI manager Amit Siddheshwar addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

In a bid to simulate a stadium-like environment to watch Indian Premier League matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made arrangements to screen the matches at the TATA IPL Fan Park here on Saturday and Sunday.

The park, which will be set up in the Tagore Government Arts and Science College ground on Airport Road in Lawspet, will make fans feel like they are watching their favourite teams at close quarters, according to Amit Siddheshwar, manager, BCCI.

Addressing a press conference, he said that on Saturday, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans would be screened. On Sunday, the matches between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders would be broadcast live.

Mr. Amit said the initiative aimed at bringing IPL closer to the fans. The entry would be free and the fan park would have music, merchandise, food stalls, beverages, and some fun activations by IPL’s official sponsors.

Related Topics

cricket / IPL / BCCI

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.