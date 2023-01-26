BBC documentary: Security beefed up outside Pondicherry University

January 26, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Security has been beefed up at Pondicherry University on Wednesday following reports of Students’ outfits planning to screen the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the campus.

A spokesperson of the Students Federation of India (SFI) claimed the university administration had denied permission to screen the documentary in a public place and threatened to suspend power supply and internet connectivity in the hostels. “We have decided to go ahead with the screening,” he said.

A huge posse of police personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika has been deployed in front of the university campus to prevent any untoward incident.