BBC documentary: Security beefed up outside Pondicherry University

A spokesperson of the Students Federation of India (SFI) claimed the university administration had denied permission to screen the documentary in a public place and threatened to suspend power supply and internet connectivity in the hostels.

January 26, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University in Puducherry on October 27, 2017.

A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University in Puducherry on October 27, 2017. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Security has been beefed up at Pondicherry University on Wednesday following reports of Students’ outfits planning to screen the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the campus.

A spokesperson of the Students Federation of India (SFI) claimed the university administration had denied permission to screen the documentary in a public place and threatened to suspend power supply and internet connectivity in the hostels. “We have decided to go ahead with the screening,” he said.

A huge posse of police personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika has been deployed in front of the university campus to prevent any untoward incident.

