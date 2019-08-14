Baul artists to star in music video tribute to the national anthem

A music video tribute to the national anthem by Baul artists will be launched at the Raj Nivas on the eve of Independence Day.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will launch the production under the banner of Kolkata-based film production company Just Studio as part of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. Company founder and actor-producer Suchandra Vaaniya is expected to attend the function along with other select invitees.

A folk ballad

The video titled Jana Gana Mana, performed by the ballad singers of Bengal, aims at showcasing rural talent and diversity, according to a release from Just Studio.

The Baul version of the anthem was created with elements of folk from rural India.

The anthem has been sung by folk singers from Bengal with indigenous instruments from folk culture.

Singers Raju Das Baul and Rina Das Baul will be featured in the music video. Concept and direction is by Pratik Das and composer Abhijit Acharya does the music arrangement.

The studio has also launched the Just Tunes project, which is an initiative to provide a global platform for musicians to promote their work.