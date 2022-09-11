Battered interior roads irk residents in Puducherry

Civic authorities claimed paucity of funds as the reason for not re-laying the damaged roads

Motorists traversing the interior roads within the urban agglomerates in Oulgaret Municipality are experiencing a back-breaking ride, thanks to the extensive damage to the roads in the recent rains.

Roads in several important residential localities including Kamban Nagar, Cauvery Nagar and Jawahar Nagar have become dangerous for commuting. Most of the stretches are in a very bad shape and there are huge potholes around. Roads have not been relaid for years, allege residents.

Take the case of the Kamban Nagar main road. The traffic along the road is increasing by the day as it provides a link to the arterial Villupuram Road. The road is also used by buses of educational institutions as it helps them to skirt the traffic choked Villupuram road.

Complaining about the shoddy repair work, Sethuraman, a resident of Kamban Nagar alleged that roads in the area were not motorable and had become deathtraps, especially for two-wheeler riders.

He said that because of the apathy of the municipal authorities and the Public Works Department, the number of accidents on these damaged roads had only increased and the recent downpour had only worsened the situation.

Suresh Babu, an employee of a private firm said that he always had a harrowing time while crossing the Cauvery Nagar main road to reach his office. The road is also poorly lit making it difficult for road users to even see where the potholes are.

“We have made several representations to the authorities. But our problem because of the bad interior roads has remained unresolved. The authorities have neither taken steps to relay the roads or repair the existing one ensuring proper connectivity. We have to deal with poor roads every day,” said Arasu Kumar, a resident.

Civic authorities claimed paucity of funds as the reason for not re-laying the damaged roads. “We are dependent mainly on funds allocated under the MLA constituency development scheme for relaying roads. After a long gap, MLA fund was sanctioned only in 2021-22 and funds to the tune of around ₹1.75 crore were utilised for repair works in the last fiscal. The civic body has under its control around 461 km of interior roads. The funds allocated last year could be utilised to repair only around 37 km of the stretch,” an official said.

The official added, “For the local body to utilise the development charges collected from the owners of buildings for laying of roads, the layout should have at least 50% construction. But in many developing areas including Moolakulam, there are only few buildings in a layout. As per rule, the municipality cannot utilise the funds for laying the roads or construction of drains.”