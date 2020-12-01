Bat Woman wins Silver Beaver Award

PUDUCHERRY

Another feather in Balamurugan’s cap

S. Balamurugan, who works as a production assistant in the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Pondicherry University, has received the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for the film Bat Woman (The Night Warriors II) at the recently-concluded 10th National Science Film Festival of India.

The film won the award under the “interface category” at the festival organised by Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology and Tripura State Council for Science and Technology.

The Silver Beaver Award includes a trophy, certificate and cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

The festival was held online between November 24 and 27 and more than 350 films were submitted, of which 100 were nominated from all over the country for screening in different categories.

Girish Kasaravalli, filmmaker, who was the jury chair, announced the awards in various categories.

According to a press note from Pondicherry University, Mr. Balamurugan is a postgraduate in electronic media with 15 years of experience in film making and video production. During his 12 years at the EMRC, he has produced and assisted in many documentaries and educational films.

He was previously a winner of the gold and bronze Beaver award at the festival in 2013 and 2014 respectively. He has also received Best Editing Award from the Consortium for Educational Communication, New Delhi in 2009.

Bat Woman narrates the research work of Dr. Juliet Vanitharani on conservation of bats, the habitats of the endangered forest bats and their roosting studies. The bats are found only in the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, located in the South Western Ghats.