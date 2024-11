Basketball stadium inaugurated in Auroville

Auroville has set up a ₹40-lakh basketball stadium to develop sporting talent of rural youth in the bio-region.

Secretary of the Auroville Foundation Jayanti S. Ravi opened the modern facility that aims to provide training grounds of international standard for youth, offering opportunities not only to Aurovillians but also to those from the surrounding villages, a press note said.

G. Seetharaman, Officer on Special Duty in Auroville, Janmejay Mohanty, trustee of Bharat Nivas, and Jothi from the New Creation Community were present at the launch.

The project, initially launched in 2018, was expedited over the last couple of years after securing essential resources and funding. The inauguration event was followed by a friendly match involving girls’ teams in Auroville, the press note said.

