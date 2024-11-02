GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Basketball stadium inaugurated in Auroville

Published - November 02, 2024 10:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Auroville Foundation secretary Jayanti S. Ravi interacting with players at the launch.

Auroville Foundation secretary Jayanti S. Ravi interacting with players at the launch.

Auroville has set up a ₹40-lakh basketball stadium to develop sporting talent of rural youth in the bio-region.

Secretary of the Auroville Foundation Jayanti S. Ravi opened the modern facility that aims to provide training grounds of international standard for youth, offering opportunities not only to Aurovillians but also to those from the surrounding villages, a press note said.

G. Seetharaman, Officer on Special Duty in Auroville, Janmejay Mohanty, trustee of Bharat Nivas, and Jothi from the New Creation Community were present at the launch.

The project, initially launched in 2018, was expedited over the last couple of years after securing essential resources and funding. The inauguration event was followed by a friendly match involving girls’ teams in Auroville, the press note said.

Published - November 02, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.