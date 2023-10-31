Barricades around Raj Nivas removed on L-G’s instructions

October 31, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The barricades on the approach to the Raj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor, have been removed on the directions of L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The barricades, which restricted entry of public on the approach roads to the Raj Nivas, had been introduced by the police as an additional security measure almost five years ago during former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s run-ins with the then Congress government.

The barricading around the Raj Nivas that came up in the wake of a dramatic indefinite dharna by the then Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in front of the Raj Nivas in February, 2019, continued to remain in place when Ms. Soundararajan took over as Lt. Governor in February 2021, much to the chagrin of several citizens, road-users and tourists.

Subsequently, on her instructions, the police had curtailed the extent of barricading from a three-tier to single-tier layer, which still was seen as hindrance to free movement by residents and tourists passing through the Boulevard area that houses the Assembly, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram ,and several heritage buildings.

On Monday, the Lt. Governor announced that the police had removed the remaining barricades on the basis of her instructions to B. Srinivas, Director General of Police in response to citizens’ pleas.

“The barricades in front of Raj Nivas Road were removed this afternoon. The public and tourists have started passing through those roads”, Ms. Soundararajan posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the plan to relocate the office-cum-residence of the Lt. Governor to the Old Distillery Complex on the Vaithikuppam side of the Promenade Beach to pave the way for the restoration of the 250-year-old Raj Nivas is expected to materialise soon.

According to sources, a team of experts from IIT-Madras had completed a comprehensive on-site evaluation of the Grade I A heritage structure, that included the foundation, roof and walls, about a fortnight ago, and a technical report is awaited. The INTACH experts in Puducherry had also carried out an assessment of the foundation and the roof. The restoration work is set to begin, perhaps in a month or so, once the IIT-M report is ready, sources said.

