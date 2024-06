A 10-year-old boy had a close shave after a flex banner fell on him at Chinnasalem near here on Tuesday night.

Police said the banner was put up by fans of actor Vijay on the occasion of his birthday at Vijayapuram in Chinnasalem. The boy was walking along the road when the banner loosened and fell on him due to strong winds.

Locals who noticed the incident immediately pulled out the boy. He escaped unhurt.

