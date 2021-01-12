Banned gutkha products worth 8 lakhs seized from godown in Puducherry, two arrested

VILLUPURAM:

The products were procured from north India, stocked in a godown in Thirubhuvanai and supplied to shops in Villupuram district, according to police.

In a major haul, the Villupuram district police seized banned gutkha products worth ₹8 lakhs from an illegally-operated godown in a house at Thirubhuvanai in Puducherry on Monday night.

According to police, a special team was conducting vehicle checks in Mambalapattu near here when they spotted one Murugan, 48, of Alamelupuram riding a two-wheeler.

The team stopped him and during inspection found packets of gutkha stocked in a bag. The contraband was seized.

During interrogation the police found that one Subhash Chandra Bose, 49, of Tiruvannamalai district had procured the gutkha products from north India and stocked them in a godown in Thirubhuvanai. The gutkha was supplied to shops in Villupuram district.

The duo was arrested and gutkha products, including khaini, and other chewable forms of tobacco were seized.

Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan visited the godown and inspected the seized products. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.