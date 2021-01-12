Banned gutkha products worth 8 lakhs seized from godown in Puducherry, two arrested

In a major haul, the Villupuram district police seized banned gutkha products worth ₹8 lakhs from an illegally-operated godown in a house at Thirubhuvanai in Puducherry on Monday night.
According to police, a special team was conducting vehicle checks in Mambalapattu near here when they spotted one Murugan, 48, of Alamelupuram riding a two-wheeler.
The team stopped him and during inspection found packets of gutkha stocked in a bag. The contraband was seized.
During interrogation the police found that one Subhash Chandra Bose, 49, of Tiruvannamalai district had procured the gutkha products from north India and stocked them in a godown in Thirubhuvanai. The gutkha was supplied to shops in Villupuram district.
The duo was arrested and gutkha products, including khaini, and other chewable forms of tobacco were seized.
Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan visited the godown and inspected the seized products. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath