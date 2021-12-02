Banks to organise outreach programme

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2021 23:05 IST

Chief Minister N.Rangasamy will inaugurate the event

A consortium of banks led by Indian Bank is organising a customer outreach programme for extending credit across sectors on Friday. The verticals include retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal loans. Several government departments are participating by putting up stalls, sanctioning loans, facilitating Aadhaar and enrolment under social security schemes. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will inaugurate the event.

