Banks in Puducherry surpassing annual credit plan targets: Bankers’ committee chairman

A State-level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting was held on Friday to review the performance of banks for the first quarter of 2022-23.

Chairman of SLBC and Executive Director of Indian Bank Imran Amin Siddiqui urged banks to continue the trend of surpassing annual credit plan targets like they have been doing every year.

He requested the banks to ensure that eligible persons were enrolled under social security schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY within the shortest possible time, a release here said.

Development Commissioner-cum-Finance Secretary Prashant Goyal urged banks to utilise the services of the bank’s Business Correspondents for disbursement of pension, especially old age pension.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganbathy and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam were among those who attended the SLBC meeting.