Banking operations affected in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

17 December 2021 01:28 IST

Employees stage a demonstration

Banking operations across the board were affected in Puducherry as the staff joined a nationwide two-day strike on Thursday to protest against the move to privatise public sector banks.

Branches of banks across the city downed shutters in response to the strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions of employees and officers, to protest against the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021 that is set to be tabled in the Parliament in the winter session.

Bank staff staged a dharna in front of the UCO Bank and raised slogans against the privatisation move. “The strike was total in Puducherry,” a bank official said. It is estimated that banking transactions to the tune of ₹500 crore was disrupted due to the strike.

