Bankers discuss plan to develop Puducherry

The second stage of a consultation among public sector banks was held here recently with the objective of charting out a focused approach to the development of the Union Territory.

The meeting was presided over by Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO of Indian Bank, Chennai, and attended by senior executives from 18 public sector banks (PSBs) and senior State government officials in Puducherry.

Anjana Dube, Deputy Director-General, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, in her opening address outlined the need for the banking sector to align with national priorities and synchronising with the growth potential available in the State.

A. Anbarasu, Development Commissioner, spelt out the development plans envisaged for Puducherry by the government and the expectations from the banks towards achieving the goal.

K Chandra Reddy, Field General Manager, Indian Bank Chennai, B .Veeraraghavan, Zonal Manager & Convener, State Level Bankers Committee, Union Territory of Puducherry, and senior bank officials participated.