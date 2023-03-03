ADVERTISEMENT

Bankers asked to step up safety measures

March 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Deployment of security guards at ATMs during night in rural and urban areas, ensuring adequate lighting facilities inside and outside the ATMs, installation of cameras at the entrance of banks and ATMs, and alerting the police about persons moving in a suspicious manner in banks are a few of the measures put forth to the bankers during the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram addressing a meeting of bankers in Cuddalore on Friday. Collector K. Balasubramaniam is present.

The Cuddalore District Police held a meeting with bankers and representatives of financial institutions on Friday sensitising them on the security measures to be taken at banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The meeting was organised in the wake of the recent heist at four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai district.

Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram spelt out a series of measures to be taken by the banks to ensure security at banks and ATMs. Stating that many banks had poor security, he asked the bank officials to step up security measures at banks and ATMs to prevent crimes. The CCTVs installed in the banks/ ATMs, alarm monitoring system should be in working condition so that the nearest police station gets alerted in case of a burglary.

Deployment of security guards at ATMs during night in rural and urban areas, ensuring adequate lighting facilities inside and outside the ATMs, installation of cameras at the entrance of banks and ATMs, and alerting the police about persons moving in a suspicious manner in banks were among the slew of measures put forth to the bankers during the meeting.

The bankers were also advised to ascertain periodically whether the cameras were functioning properly.

