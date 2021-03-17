Puducherry

Bank strike enters second day

Normalcy disrupted: Banks were deserted as staff continued their protests in Puducherry on Tuesday.
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 17 March 2021 01:57 IST
Updated: 17 March 2021 01:57 IST

Customers put to hardship as services hit across U.T.

Banking transactions were badly hit on the second successive day of the nation-wide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions to oppose the move to privatise public sector banks.

Customers experienced hardship as bank branches remained closed for consecutive days beginning with the weekend holidays. Over 3,000 employees participated in the strike in Puducherry. Staff unions also held protest meetings at a few places.

