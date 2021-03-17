Puducherry

Bank strike enters second day

Normalcy disrupted: Banks were deserted as staff continued their protests in Puducherry on Tuesday.  

Banking transactions were badly hit on the second successive day of the nation-wide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions to oppose the move to privatise public sector banks.

Customers experienced hardship as bank branches remained closed for consecutive days beginning with the weekend holidays. Over 3,000 employees participated in the strike in Puducherry. Staff unions also held protest meetings at a few places.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 1:58:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bank-strike-enters-second-day/article34087118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY