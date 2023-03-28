ADVERTISEMENT

Bank ordered to pay ₹50,000 compensation for failure to return property documents

March 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Stating that the bank cannot exercise the right of general lien unless there is a specific contract, the Commission held that the bank’s failure to return the original title deed in spite of clearing the loans amounts to deficiency in service

The Hindu Bureau

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Cuddalore, has directed Indian Bank, Cuddalore Port branch, to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 for its failure to return the original documents pertaining to a property in Cuddalore deposited with the bank for raising a housing loan.

In his petition, the complainant, Maheshwaran, said that he had availed an education loan from the bank and his mother stood as a guarantor. Subsequently, the complainant and his mother availed of two housing loans from the institution by mortgaging the original title deed of their house. After there was a default in payment, the bank initiated action to recover the loan amount by moving the court under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

In the meantime, the complainant cleared the entire loan amount and requested the bank to return the original title deed and also issue a ‘No Due Certificate’. However, the bank refused to return the original title deed claiming that they had the right of general lien over the unpaid education loan.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the Commission.

After hearing the arguments in the case, the Commission, headed by its president D. Gopinath noted that the bank cannot exercise the right of general lien unless there is a specific contract to the same. The Commission held that the bank’s failure to return the original title deed in spite of clearing the entire loan amounts to deficiency in service and directed the bank to pay a sum of ₹50,000 to the complainant as compensation for the same.

Besides, a sum of ₹10,000 was also awarded by the forum to the complainant as legal expenses.

CONNECT WITH US