ADVERTISEMENT

Bank cashier arrested for stealing ₹43.89 lakh after incurring losses due to online gambling

April 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Mukesh had incurred heavy financial losses in online gambling. He confessed to the police that he had taken the amount and planned to make good the difference by depositing the cash in the bank, once he earns through online gaming

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram district police on Thursday arrested an employee of a nationalised bank for stealing ₹43.89 lakh on April 25. He was identified as K. Mukesh, 29, of Valavanur, near Villupuram, and he worked as a cashier in the Indian Bank branch at Chinthamani in the district.

The police said Mukesh, who reported for duty on April 25, left the bank with his bag claiming that he was unwell. The bank’s other cashier, who checked the cash records, discovered that ₹43.89 lakh was missing and informed the manager, who in turn alerted the police.

The police launched a search for Mukesh and arrested him at the Villupuram bus stand on Thursday after monitoring his call records. Investigation revealed that Mukesh had incurred heavy financial losses due to online gambling. He confessed to the police that he had taken the amount and planned to make good the difference by depositing the cash in the bank, once he earns through online gaming.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that after stealing the money, Mukesh went to Chennai and took a room, and spent ₹3,000. The police arrested him when he returned to Villupuram and recovered ₹43.86 lakh from him. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US