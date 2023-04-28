HamberMenu
Bank cashier arrested for stealing ₹43.89 lakh after incurring losses due to online gambling

Mukesh had incurred heavy financial losses in online gambling. He confessed to the police that he had taken the amount and planned to make good the difference by depositing the cash in the bank, once he earns through online gaming

April 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram district police on Thursday arrested an employee of a nationalised bank for stealing ₹43.89 lakh on April 25. He was identified as K. Mukesh, 29, of Valavanur, near Villupuram, and he worked as a cashier in the Indian Bank branch at Chinthamani in the district.

The police said Mukesh, who reported for duty on April 25, left the bank with his bag claiming that he was unwell. The bank’s other cashier, who checked the cash records, discovered that ₹43.89 lakh was missing and informed the manager, who in turn alerted the police.

The police launched a search for Mukesh and arrested him at the Villupuram bus stand on Thursday after monitoring his call records. Investigation revealed that Mukesh had incurred heavy financial losses due to online gambling. He confessed to the police that he had taken the amount and planned to make good the difference by depositing the cash in the bank, once he earns through online gaming.

Police said that after stealing the money, Mukesh went to Chennai and took a room, and spent ₹3,000. The police arrested him when he returned to Villupuram and recovered ₹43.86 lakh from him. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

