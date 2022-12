December 25, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Indian Bank, Puducherry Zone, recently held a road show to showcase its bouquet of customer offerings.

The CASA (Current Account-Savings Account) campaign road show displayed the bank’s services through banners, placards, brochures and digital products.

About 100 officers, led by V.M. Venkatachalam, Zonal Manager, and T. Paramaraj, Deputy Zonal Manager, walked through several residential areas and commercial establishments in Lawspet as part of the campaign.