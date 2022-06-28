Bangladesh envoy calls on CM
High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Imran on Tuesday called on Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly. The Chief Minister briefed the envoy about the efforts made by the government to promote tourism and industrial activity in the Union Territory.
He also highlighted the medical facilities available and the efforts being made to expand the airport runway to operate bigger aircraft from Puducherry.
The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Chennai, Shelley Salehin, and the First Secretary (Political), Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi, Afzal Mehdat Adnan, were present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.