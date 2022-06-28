Bangladesh envoy calls on CM

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Imran with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Imran on Tuesday called on Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly. The Chief Minister briefed the envoy about the efforts made by the government to promote tourism and industrial activity in the Union Territory.

He also highlighted the medical facilities available and the efforts being made to expand the airport runway to operate bigger aircraft from Puducherry.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Chennai, Shelley Salehin, and the First Secretary (Political), Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi, Afzal Mehdat Adnan, were present.