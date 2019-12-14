Bands set to perform at SecSatPondy

The SecSat is back at Seagulls after a gap of more than a year.

The December edition of the ‘Live Music -SecSatPondy’ will have Chennai-based Adam and Evil and Bengaluru-based Too Lions taking the stage at the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation-run Seagulls Hotel on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by the Tourism Department, will start at 8 p.m. Entry for the event is free.

A release from the organisers said Adam and Evil is one of Chennai’s best bands according to Chennai Live 104.8 radio station and Score Music magazine. The band is regular at Chennai’s live music hotspots like Geffrey’s, Aloft, Phoenix Mall, Express Avenue, Unwind Centre and at music festivals such as Ragnarok, Spectrum, Kalavarshini, Concert for Japan and Indo-German mela.

The band is influenced by Led Zeppplin, Deep Purple, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd and GNR and would perform a veritable string of greatest hits such as ‘Smoke on the water,’ ‘Another brick in the wall,’ and ‘I shot the sheriff’.

Band members

While Kaustubh Ravi, a video editor and graphic designer, does the vocals, Jesh Moorjani, who runs a family business, plays the lead guitar, Sivanesh Natarajan, a sound engineer, plays the bass guitar and Shankar Narayanan is on the drums.

Too Lions was originally named as Two Lions as a tribute to the Chennai Super Kings, but later had to change spelling after they got a copyright infringement notice from an American band.

They are an acoustic rap duo with a sunny side of reggae jingle jangle. The duo — Arjun Ranjit and Rohit Nair — were batchmates in VIT, the release said.