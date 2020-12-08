Bandh hits normal life in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

08 December 2020 16:55 IST

Business establishments remained shut and public transport systems stayed off the roads

The 12-hour nationwide bandh called for by farmers’ unions against the new farm laws on Tuesday hit normal life in Puducherry with business establishments remaining shut and public transport system staying off the roads.

The ruling Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and VCK in the Union Territory had extended support to the farmers who have launched an agitation in the border areas of the national capital demanding withdrawal of the new farm legislations. Trade unions of all the parties and the Confederation of Government Employees Association extended solidarity with protesting farmers.

Barring just a handful of tea shops, all business establishments remained closed through the major part of the day. Buses, autorickshaws and share autorickshaws did not operate. Government and private educational institutions were closed.

All major markets wore a deserted look due to the bandh.

More than 500 party workers, including D. Ravikumar, MP belonging to VCK, courted arrest while staging a demonstration near the New Bus Stand. Bandh supporters organised protests at around seven places in Puducherry.