Bandh for Statehood status as per plan on Wednesday, says AIADMK

AIADMK secretary, east, A. Anbalagan on Monday clarified that the bandh called by the party on Wednesday to put pressure on the Union government for Puducherry’s Statehood will be held as announced.

Addressing a press conference here, he said there was no change in the plan to observe bandh on Wednesday. Representatives of traders’ associations requested either to cancel or postpone the strike call, he said, adding that he had appealed to them to cooperate with the party.

Criticising the DMK for opposing the bandh, the former legislator said the party had no right to make such a demand after holding bandh in Puducherry several times for issues not even concerning the Union Territory.

“Also, the Congress and DMK have no right to speak on Statehood as both the parties were in power at the Centre for a long time. They did not do anything to accord Statehood. National parties such as the Congress and the BJP are not at all interested in granting the status for Puducherry,” he added.

Traders to open shops

Meanwhile, Puducherry Traders’ Federation and Confederation of Traders’ Industries Association (CITA) have decided to open their outlets on Wednesday.

Independent legislator and president of Puducherry Traders’ Federation Sivasankaran said the owners of all shops and business establishments associated with the federation would function on the bandh day. The federation would formally approach the Home Department on Tuesday seeking police protection, he said.

President of CITA T. R Karunanidhi, in a press conference, said they would also seek police protection to function as usual on Wednesday. All the shops attached to CITA would open on the day, he added.