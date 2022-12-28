Bandh demanding Statehood evokes mixed response in Puducherry

December 28, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The bandh called by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday demanding Statehood evoked mixed response.

The AIADMK, which is part of the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance in the Union Territory, had called for the dawn to dusk bandh to put pressure on the Union Government to accord Statehood to Puducherry.

Majority of the private buses kept off the roads while government buses operated with police protection during morning hours. Bandh supporters damaged windscreens of three Tamil Nadu government buses.

All the main markets, including the Grand Bazaar on J. N Street, functioned as usual. Hotels including wayside eateries opened early morning itself. However, shops and business establishments on J.N Street, Kamaraj Salai, Anna Salai and Bussy Street, remained closed till around 2 p.m.

Buses owned by the private educational institutions operated. Private vehicles and autorickshaws plied as usual. Share autorickshaws stopped operations for a few hours after miscreants hurled stones near Anna Salai.

The government offices functioned as normal. The functioning of Industrial Estates at Thattanchavady, Saidarapet, Thirubhuvanai and Mettupalayam did not have any impact.

As a precautionary measure, police arrested several functionaries of AIADMK, including party secretary and former legislator A. Anbalagan.

Terming the arrest illegal, Mr. Anbalagan said no government in the past had made precautionary arrest during a bandh. He criticised the government for stifling the democratic right of a political party to protest.

Later in a statement, the AIADMK leader said the BJP and DMK have entered into a tacit to destroy AIADMK in Puducherry. Both parties worked together to defeat the bandh, he charged. All the arrested leaders and party functionaries were released by evening. Former Tamil Nadu Minister M. C Sampath met party leaders following their release.