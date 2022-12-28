Bandh demanding Statehood evokes mixed response in Puducherry

December 28, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The bandh called by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday demanding Statehood has evoked mixed response.

The AIADMK, which is part the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance in the Union Territory, had called for the dawn to dusk bandh to put pressure on the Union Government to accord Statehood for Puducherry.

Majority of the private buses kept off the roads while government buses operated with police protection during morning hours. All the main markets, including the Grand Bazaar on J. N Street, functioned as usual. Hotels including wayside eateries opened early morning itself.

Buses owned by some of the private educational institutions operated. Private vehicles and autorickshaws plied as usual. Share autorickshaws stopped operations for a few hours after miscreants hurled stones near Anna Salai.

Preventive Arrest

As a precautionary measure, police arrested several functionaries of AIADMK, including party secretary and former legislator A. Anbalagan.

Personnel from the Special Task Force arrested Mr. Anbalagan from his house near Railway Station around 5 a.m. Others who were detained by the police included former legislator Bhaskar.

Terming the arrest illegal, Mr. Anbalagan said no government in the past had made precautionary arrest during a bandh. He criticised the government for stifling the democratic right of a political party to protest.