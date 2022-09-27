Bandh called by Hindu Munnani hits normal life in Puducherry

All shops and major business establishments in the town and outskirts remained shut

Hindu Munnani workers staging a protest demanding arrest of DMK MP A. Raja during the bandh called by the organisation to protest against the remarks made by Raja against Manusmriti, in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Normal life was affected in Puducherry on September 27 as shops and business establishments remained closed due to the bandh called by Hindu Munnani against certain remarks made by DMK MP A. Raja on Manusmriti while speaking at a public meeting recently in Tamil Nadu.

All shops and major business establishments in the town and outskirts remained shut.

A majority of the educational institutions were closed and government offices worked with less attendance as public transport got affected due to the bandh.

Windscreens of three buses operated by the Tamil Nadu government were damaged after miscreants hurled stones at them near Villianur and Thirukkanur.

Cases have been registered in different police station limits for damaging public property. Police said they had launched a manhunt to arrest persons involved in the stone pelting incidents.

A few buses belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Puducherry Road Transport Corporation plied with police protection.

While private buses kept off the roads, autorickshaws and share autos operated as usual.

More than 100 activists of Hindu Munnani were arrested while staging a protest near the New Bus Stand seeking arrest of Mr. Raja for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. They also held a bhajan near the Bus Stand reciting slokas.