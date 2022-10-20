Ban on auction of fish at Goubert Market remains a lot to be implemented

Following a High Court direction to the District Administration, Collector E. Vallavan had issued an order banning wholesale and auction of fish inside the market and on adjacent roads from October 1

Following a High Court direction to the District Administration, Collector E. Vallavan had issued an order banning wholesale and auction of fish inside the market and on adjacent roads from October 1

Despite a ban on auction of fish in and around the Goubert Market, wholesale dealers continue to trade fish inside the market, on Mahatma Gandhi Road and in nearby places, causing inconvenience to road users, tourists and shop owners.

Following a High Court direction to the District Administration seeking appropriate action on a petition filed by M. Narasimhan, a fish merchant, Collector E. Vallavan on September 27 had issued an order under Section 133 of Cr. P. C banning wholesale and auction of fish inside the market and on adjacent roads from October 1.

The order, while directing the wholesalers to shift their business activities to the Modern Hygienic Fish Market on ECR, had allowed retail sale of fish in Goubert Market from 6 a. m. The Collector in his order had allowed the Puducherry Municipality to open the gates of the market for retail sale only at 6 a. m. However, the order has not yet come into full effect with wholesale dealers taking a different approach to carry out business operations from the market and surrounding areas, locals say.

The dealers now park the trucks at different locations inside the town and bring fish to the market area in tri-cycles for auction. “The only difference is that the trucks carrying fish will not come to the market. They bring fish in pushcarts and tri-cycles for auction,“ said Mr. Narasimhan, who had filed the petition seeking shifting of fish sale to ECR.

As per the order, any material and vehicle involved in violating the order had to be seized by the enforcement agencies, in this case the traffic police and municipality. “It is a blatant violation of a government order. It is necessary to shift the market on several counts. First, the government had spent a huge amount to construct a very modern fish market with all facilities, including auction halls. Crores of rupees have been spent to construct the facility and it remains not fully utilised. Also, the auction is now done in a very unhygienic environment at Goubert Market. Fish is dumped on the road for auction,” said a Revenue Department official. Optimum utilisation of the new facility on ECR would also bring in revenue to the civic bodies. The enforcement has to be done by the Municipality and the Traffic Police, he added.

“Violating government order has become a norm in the Union Territory. Whether it is shifting of the market, introduction of one-way system or making helmets compulsory, orders remain only on paper. The auction of fish on roadside has made the entire business hub of MG Road and J.N. Street dirty. The stench remains in the surroundings for several hours. Such violations happen at a time when the government boasts of making Puducherry a tourist hub. The government should not issue such orders if they are incapable of executing it,” a businessman on J.N. Street said.