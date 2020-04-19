Ban foreign fishing vessels during lockdown, National Fisherfolk Forum urges Centre

The National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) has demanded that the Union government intervene immediately and ban foreign vessels from fishing in Indian waters.

M. Ilango, former MLA and chairperson of the NFF, said that while fishing vessels in India stayed off from the sea due to the ongoing lockdown and the 61-day annual ban on fishing, it was learnt that foreign vessels were plundering fish in the country’s deep sea region.

He said the foreign vessels were exploiting the fishing resources in India and scuttling the ban on fishing.

“Though the Letter of Permit (LoP) granted to foreign fishing vessels was scrapped in 2007, the vessels had been fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone of India, violating the LoP,” he said.

The NFF demanded that the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard identify the foreign vessels fishing in India during the ban period and initiate stringent action against them. The government should also ensure fishers’ right to livelihood and protect their habitat.

Mr. Ilango reiterated the demand for a compensation of ₹6,000 to each family during the lockdown as had been announced for farmers and other sections, as the fishermen were dependent only on their daily catch.