Balavatika classes to begin in KV shift-2 from next year

July 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jipmer campus, will start Balavatika (pre-primary classes) in shift-2 also from the next academic year.

Addressing a joint press conference as part of third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Principal of KV, Jipmer Jose Mathew and Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kannadasan on Friday said the NEP has re-defined grassroot-level education system in the country. The NEP envisages education of the child to begin at the age of 3 years in Balavatika classes.

KV Jipmer was among the 49 schools selected in the country to start Balavatika classes. Around 900 applications were received for admission to Balavatika for shift-1 this year. As many as 120 students were taken in. From the next academic year, shift-2 would be open for Balavatika admission, Mr. Jose said.

When asked about the demand for opening more Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Union Territory, he said the Central government was the deciding authority on opening new KVs.

“However, there has been demands from several quarters to open more KVs in the Union Territory. The Ministry would be happy to start more Vidyalayas here provided the territorial administration was willing to identify necessary land,” he said.

On the NEP, Mr. Kannadasan said the aim of the policy was to make education inclusive and skill oriented. The NEP stresses on tri-lingual formula, including Tamil, for imparting lessons. The emphasis was on teaching in the home language, he added.

The policy helps to improve cognitive skills of the children as it allows the student to take an additional subject (skill-oriented) during Class VI to XII, he said.

Mr. Jose said the Kendriya Vidyalayas have introduced subjects such as carpentry, pottery, mask making, stitching and embroidery courses. The NEP also laid emphasis on training for teachers. The teachers are trained to develop learning materials. In a way, it would be a mutual learning process, he said. Principal of Aditya Vidyashram, Natesan, was also present.

