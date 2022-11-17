Bahour residents seek better access to bypass

November 17, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents of Bahour are demanding better access to the under construction bypass of Villupuram-Nagapattinam highway.

The residents of around 30 villages located near the bypass will have to travel at least three km on service roads to access the bypass. The bypass cuts across the main Kanniakoil-Bahour Road and Pennachikuppam areas.

Ever since work started for the bypass, residents have been demanding a roundabout on the road at Parikalpet and Pennachikuppam.

“We have been demanding a circular junction connecting the highway and the Kanniakoil-Bahour Road be constructed linking the bypass with the historical town of Bahour which dates back to the early Chola empire and the Moolanathar temple built during 800 AD. A roundabout junction would also provide proper access to the historical natural heritage of Bahour and tank system,” president of Bangaaru-Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu V. Chandrasekhar said. The residents have submitted a memorandum to the Centre, Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister seeking better access to the bypass.

If the circular junction was not possible at the Bahour-Kanniakoil Road, the same could be considered at the Bahour-Parikalpet Road near the petrol station where the bypass road crossed the Parikalpet Road, said Krishnan, a resident of Kanniakoil.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said the construction of the bypass had caused destruction of the field-to-field drainage system that exists in Bahour. “The authorities have not held proper consultation with the local people before executing the project. No proper culverts have been provided that are adequate enough to manage the drainage load during heavy rainfall. The bypass is running parallel to the drainage system,” he added.

Mr. Krishnan said that people were unable to start cultivation in the area as heaps of construction materials were dumped. “The people of Bahour have sacrificed a lot for the bypass but still we are not able to access the road. If we are going to transport some goods, we will have to pay more as service roads are far,” he rued.

The construction of the bypass would transform the Kanniakoil — Bahour Road to an underpass. The circular junction with proper traffic signals would be of immense help to the residents, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.