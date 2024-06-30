ADVERTISEMENT

“Bagless day” explores physics and sporting feats

Published - June 30, 2024 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Ilango Adigal Government HSS display a working model on laws of physics during “Bagless Day” celebrations recently.

The Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Mutharaiyarpalayam, celebrated “Bagless Day” by engaging in a range of sporting pursuits.

The programme, “Unleashing Sporting Excellence With Physics” showcased both their athletic prowess and applying concepts such as Newton’s Laws of Motion, Bernoulli’s Principle and the Magnus Effect using low-cost, working models to enhance their performance in sports such as football, cricket, javelin, running, and carrom.

The initiative was jointly led by Kokilambal, school vice principal and faculty comprising S. Sriram (physics), Sakthivel and Kaliyuvaraja (physical education) and Ilamourugane (fine arts), the school said.

