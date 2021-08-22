Puducherry

BAC reconstituted in Puducherry

Speaker R. Selvam has reconstituted the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislative Assembly by including Opposition leader R. Siva after his non-inclusion from the list of members published in the notification on Friday drew flak.

In suppression of the first notification, the Assembly Secretariat on Saturday issued another notification including Mr. Siva in the members list taking the total strength of BAC to 7.

As per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business of the Legislative Assembly, the BAC should consist of not more than six members. Section 199 of the Rules says, “It (BAC) shall consist of not more than six members including Speaker and Deputy Speaker.”


