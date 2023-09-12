ADVERTISEMENT

B. Tech freshers inducted at PTU

September 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Vice-Chancellor, S. Mohan, advised the students on the ‘3H’ principle — the head for knowledge, heart for humanity and hand for skills and emphasised the importance of qualities like resilience, collaboration, integrity and adaptability

The Hindu Bureau

The batch of first year B.Tech students was formally inducted at Puducherry Technological University recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first year batch of B.Tech students (2023-24) was formally inducted at a recent function held at Puducherry Technological University (PTU)

In his address, S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor of PTU, advised the freshers on adopting the ‘3H’ principle — the head for knowledge, heart for humanity and hand for skills. He also emphasised the importance of qualities like resilience, collaboration, integrity and adaptability.

K. Vivekanandan, Director (Research), S. Himavathi, Dean (Academics), S. Kanmani, Dean (Students), G. Ayyappan, Head of Mathematics and G. Guejalatchoumy, Associate Professor (English) participated in the function.

The freshers were later escorted by faculty members around the campus to learn about the available facilities.

