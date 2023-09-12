B. Tech freshers inducted at PTU

September 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The first year batch of B.Tech students (2023-24) was formally inducted at a recent function held at Puducherry Technological University (PTU)

In his address, S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor of PTU, advised the freshers on adopting the ‘3H’ principle — the head for knowledge, heart for humanity and hand for skills. He also emphasised the importance of qualities like resilience, collaboration, integrity and adaptability.

K. Vivekanandan, Director (Research), S. Himavathi, Dean (Academics), S. Kanmani, Dean (Students), G. Ayyappan, Head of Mathematics and G. Guejalatchoumy, Associate Professor (English) participated in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The freshers were later escorted by faculty members around the campus to learn about the available facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.