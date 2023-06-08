ADVERTISEMENT

B. Srinivasan posted as new DGP of Puducherry

June 08, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

B. Srinivasan, currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as the new Director General of Police of Puducherry. The present DGP Manoj Kumar Lal has been transferred to the national capital. Anand Mohan who was serving as Additional Director General of Police, Puducherry, has been posted as DGP, Arunachal Pradesh, an order issued by the Under Secretary to Government of India, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said.

Another IPS officer serving in Police Headquarters, Pratiksha Godara, has been transferred to Delhi. Karaikal SSP Vishnu Kumar has been transferred to Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also transferred two IAS officers L. Kumar and Rishita Gupta to Andaman and Delhi respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US