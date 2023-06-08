HamberMenu
B. Srinivasan posted as new DGP of Puducherry

June 08, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

B. Srinivasan, currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as the new Director General of Police of Puducherry. The present DGP Manoj Kumar Lal has been transferred to the national capital. Anand Mohan who was serving as Additional Director General of Police, Puducherry, has been posted as DGP, Arunachal Pradesh, an order issued by the Under Secretary to Government of India, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said.

Another IPS officer serving in Police Headquarters, Pratiksha Godara, has been transferred to Delhi. Karaikal SSP Vishnu Kumar has been transferred to Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also transferred two IAS officers L. Kumar and Rishita Gupta to Andaman and Delhi respectively.

