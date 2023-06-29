HamberMenu
B. Srinivas takes charge as Puducherry DGP

Prior to his posting in Puducherry, Mr. Srinivas was serving in Jammu and Kashmir in various capacities, including DGP Prisons, J&K

June 29, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
B. Srinivas, the new DGP of Puducherry on June 29, 2023

B. Srinivas, the new DGP of Puducherry on June 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

B. Srinivas took charge as the Director General of Police of Puducherry on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Upon his arrival at the Police Headquarters, he was given a guard of honour by the territorial police. He was received at the Police Headquarters by Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya and other senior officials.

Prior to his posting in Puducherry, Mr. Srinivas, who is a 1990 batch IPS officer, was serving in Jammu and Kashmir in various capacities, including DGP Prisons, J&K.

