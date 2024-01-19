ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya rites: Jipmer to be closed on Monday forenoon

January 19, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Jipmer will remain closed till 2.30 p.m. on Monday on account of the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, a release said.

This was in accordance with the office memorandum issued by the Government of India regarding the celebrations, the note said.

Jipmer has asked patients not to arrive for Out Patient Department services in the forenoon. Emergency services will function without any interruption. All hospital services, including special clinics, will function after 2.30 p.m. as usual, it added.

