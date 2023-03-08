HamberMenu
Awareness programme on substance abuse for youth held

March 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, a constituent unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, recently hosted a substance abuse awareness programme for youth.

V. J. Chandran, Inspector General of Police, who was the chief guest, spoke about the social causes and legal consequences of drug abuse and addiction.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the role of students and faculty in maintaining a drug free campus. 

Karthick, associate professor at MGMCRI, spoke on the risk factors for drug addiction among youth. Sivaramakrishnan Muthanandam, professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Oral Microbiology, administered the anti-drug pledge.

A short film on drug abuse and its consequences was also shown as part of the programme.

