Awareness programme on Mastitis in cattle held

January 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Veterinary Medicine of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) organised a two-day training programme on early detection of Mastitis, an infectious disease in dairy cattle.

The programme, held in collaboration with District Rural Development Agency, was aimed at creating awareness among dairy farmers on the need for early detection of Mastitis in high-yielding cattle. A large number of self help group members who are involved in dairy farming participated in the two-day event, a release from RIVER said.

The participants were given a kit for early detection of the disease by testing milk samples of the infected animal. Veterinarians also held a demonstration to educate the farmers on using the potable mastitis detection kit. The disease could be detected early by testing the milk. Mastitis is a common disease in milch animals that affect farm productivity.

Secretary cum chairman of DRDA A. Nedunchezhiyan, State Mission Director cum Project Director, DRDA Rishita Gupta, Dean, RIVER V. Sejian and Professor and Head of Department of Veterinary Medicine P. Vijayalakshmi were among those attended the training programme, the release said.