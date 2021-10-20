Awareness programme on legal services held

Legal Services Clinic holds sitting

Legal Services Clinic-cum-Conciliation Cell held a sitting at the Ambedkar Government Law College.

Officials from departments such as Public Works, Electricity, Industries, Revenue and Disaster Management, Pollution Control Committee, Oulgaret Municipality and police personnel attached to the Kalapet police station attended the meeting, a release from the College said.

A legal services awareness programme on Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism was also conducted.

A total of 75 students attended the programme, the college said.

Justice K. Kannan, Judge (retired), Madras High Court, V. Sofana Devi, District Judge and Member Secretary of Legal Services Authority and the Principal of the College, S. Srinivasan, attended the awareness programme.