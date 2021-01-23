PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 23 January 2021 00:36 IST
Awareness drive on road safety begins
Updated: 23 January 2021 00:36 IST
Importance of wearing helmets emphasised
A month-long awareness drive on road safety kicked off with a two-wheeler rally across the city to emphasise the importance of wearing helmets.
Ashok Kumar, Transport Secretary, flagged off the rally taken out by staff of the Transport Department, automobile dealers, bus operators and driving school owners. All the two-wheeler riders were sporting helmets.
Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar was among those present.
The rally started on Beach Road and passed by Sivaji Statue, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Indira Gandhi Square, the New Bus Stand and Anna Statue before returning to Gandhi Thidal on the beach.
