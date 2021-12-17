Awareness campaign launched in three districts to ensure 100% vaccination

Door-to-door awareness drive to be organised

The three districts of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet have launched door-to-door awareness campaign to fulfil Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s direction to vaccinate 100% of eligible persons. The door-to-door campaign was launched by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan at a function held in VIT College, Vellore, on Thursday.

According to a press release, the door-to-door awareness programme is to be organised in the three districts by members of self-help groups, college students, officials of the local bodies and social activists, and the target is to ensure 100% vaccination of the population. In Vellore district, which has a population of 16,47,172 persons, the district administration has administered vaccine doses to 12,48,100 persons. Ranipet district has vaccinated 9,59,200 persons against a population of 12,65,933. In Tirupatthur district, a total of 9,44,700 persons have been vaccinated against a population of 12,46,845 persons.

The campaigners along with the medical staff of primary health centres would be visiting the villages to administer the doses of the vaccine. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi participated in the function.