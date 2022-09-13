Awards presented to achievers in various spheres

Divya Tanwar, chairman of the Divey Foundation, with Sasi Kanta Dash, principal, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, who won the award for his commitment to the environment.

The Shrimati Shakuntala Shakti National Awards 2022 of The Divey Foundation, New Delhi, were presented to achievers in various spheres at a recent function hosted by the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

The awards have been instituted to honour those who have dedicated themselves to social welfare, women and children’s rights, environmental protection, art, culture and literature.

The awardees were Nowhera Shaik (women empowerment and social welfare); Vidyaa Ramkumar, Chairperson of the Dowry Prohibition Board, Puducherry; V. Munusamy for preserving the terracotta craft form; Chitra Shah, Director of Satya Special School, Puducherry; Thangamanimaran Sambandam, MD, Jeno Maran Builders Pvt. Limited; Puducherry for eco-friendly architecture; Lalit Verma, founder of Aurodhan gallery; and Sasi Kanta Dash for his commitment towards green environment.

Rajasekaran Pillai, former chairman, University Grants Commission; Chancellor, ICFI Educational Institute; and Vice-Chancellor, Somaiya University, Mumbai, presented the awards and certificate of excellence.

Divya Tanwar, chairman of the Divey Foundation, addressed the gathering.

Earlier, the awardees planted a sapling at the college’s Corona Memorial Garden, which has been created in memory of those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heads of Departments, non-teaching staff, NCC officers and cadets and the team from the Centre for Extra Curricular Activities participated in the event. A cultural programme by the music club of the college was also held. The awards function was part of a series of events organised by the institution to celebrate the 75th Independence anniversary.