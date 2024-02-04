Awards presented across categories at Auroville Film Festival

February 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

“Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness” by Frauke Sandig and Eric Black and Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes” bagged the “Wisdom Awards” in the international category of “films that develop the theme of human unity” at the recently concluded 8th edition of the Auroville Film Festival.

According to a press note, the judges accorded the awards to the documentaries, coming from Germany and India respectively, for “exploring the interconnectedness between all life forms, and the close ways in which humans are related to their environment”.

The Jury Awards were conferred on Elizabeth D Costa’s ‘Bangla Surf Girls’ and Anam Abbas’s ‘This Stained Dawn’, films featuring strong women struggling for emancipation and self-definition on the beaches of Bangladesh and in Pakistan’s maidans.

The Cinema Paradiso Award for Human Unity went to Kaushal Oza’s ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’, a moody short starring Naseeruddin Shah in an adaptation of Stefan Zweig’s acclaimed novella ‘The Invisible Collection’.

In the category of “films made by Aurovilians, bioregion residents and guests of Auroville”, the Cinema Paradiso Award was given to Sugumar Shanmugam for ‘Thirai Virutham’, an in-depth exploration of the folk performing art Therukkoothu.

Serena Aurora’s short, ‘When Goupi Met the Mother Mira Alfassa (Founder of Auroville) and Found Home’, earned the Jury Award for its heartwarming portrayal of an early Aurovilian.

The Wisdom Award went to Michèle Decoust’s documentary, ‘The Path of the 12 Petals: Shanta, an Initiatic Journey’, for its study of an Auroville artist’s journey of self-discovery in the light of Alfassa’s teachings and budding community. The Mongbra Award was accorded to Valentina Beatriz’s dance short, Fallin’, depicting the dynamic use of the body to illustrate the experience of falling in love.

The jury also reserved for special mention Saumya Srivastava’s ‘Kolam’, an experimental art film revealing Auroville’s hidden beauty via slow-motion photography, and Mélusine Schellenberger’s premiere, “Meat the Vegan”, a student film inquiring into an alternative dietary lifestyle.

Held since 2009, the Auroville Film Festival as a biennial event devoted to cinema, has been one of the highlights of Auroville’s cultural life. In keeping with the non-competitive spirit of Auroville, aim for connecting with people within and beyond and its aspiration for harmonious growth, winning filmmakers were awarded saplings ready to plant rather than trophies, organisers said.

In addition to the screenings and discussions on cinema, the featured live music concerts, art installations and cuisine fare.