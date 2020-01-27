Awards presentation marks R-Day celebrations

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi presented awards to police officers for meritorious service in various categories during the 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

The President’s police medal for meritorious service was given to V. Narayanasamy, former inspector, the Home Minister’s police medal for excellence in police training to P. Rajesh, SI, Home Minister’s police medal for excellence in training to Ranganathan Sakthivel, constable, the Lt. Governor’s police medal for extraordinary service to C. Mouralidarane, head constable, Kavala Venkata Ramana Murthy, SG ASI and G. Dhanalakshmi, SG WASI.

The commendation certificate of the Lt. Governor for extraordinary service was given to J. Muruganandhan, SI, Badugu Alphonse Raju, SI (Yanam), K. Gnanavel, T. Prakash and A. Candassamy.

The medal for extraordinary service was presented to T. Bakkiaraj, fireman.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar announced that two personnel from Puducherry, R. Mohan Kumar, inspector and P. Bhaskaran, were recipients of the President’s police medal for gallantry.

The Chief Minister’s/Education Minister’s rolling trophies for outstanding performance in the SSLC school final examinations (cent per cent pass) was given to 62 schools in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The Education Minister’s rolling trophy to the school, which produced the second best result in SSLC examination was given to Nirmala Ranee Girls HSS, Karaikal.

The Education Minister’s rolling trophy to the government HSS for the best result in the higher secondary examination went to Maraimalai Adigal Government HSS, Embalam.

The Arch Bishop rolling trophy and Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor rolling trophy for higher secondary schools producing the best results in higher secondary public examination were presented to 26 schools. The Lion Professor Ambady Narayanan rolling trophy for the best school for academic and co-curricular activities was given to Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary school.

Children Traffic Corps

Prizes and certificates were also presented to members of the Children Traffic Corps.

Various contingents took out march past, colourful pageants and cultural show by children lit up the 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. Government departments presented a procession of tableaux highlighting social messages.

Various organisations joined the 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh hoisted the national flag at the facade of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Administrative Building.

S. Balakrishnan, Director of Studies, Educational, Innovative and Rural Reconstruction, Rajeev Jain, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations, Controller of Examinations (i/c), R. Venketesakumar, Deans, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students participated. At the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Vice Chancellor Subhash Chandra Parija, unfurled the tricolour and accepted the guard of honour by the team of guards and the students of the constituent colleges of SBV.

During the ceremony, the students of the constituent colleges who excelled in their attendance were honoured with commendation certificates.

School of Pharmacy, a constituent college of SBV bagged the rolling trophy for the best March Past troop.

The ceremony was attended by a host of SBV officials, Heads of departments, faculty, staff and students of all constituent colleges of SBV.